Aspiring councilors start examining horoscopes

Chennai :

Now with the civic polls round the corner, the aspiring councillors have started meeting their astrologers discussing the future of them and their political leaders.





This season the horoscopes of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his rival VK Sasikala who was ousted from the AIADMK are the ones most discussed among the AIADMK workers, said a popular astrologer in AIADMK and AMMK circle.





“Most of the party workers want to know whether AIADMK will be under a single leadership or a dual leadership and the practice of examining horoscope is something common in AIADMK dating back to the days of charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa, ” said a former AIADMK MLA who had also consulted with an astrologer on the prospects of three AIADMK leaders party coordinator O Paneerselvam, former CM EPS and ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.





The health, court cases, public attraction are the parameters that are discussed by the AIADMK insiders with astrologers located in Triplicane and West Mambalam in Chennai.





Astrologer Balaji Haasan, a prominent face among the political circle says that the synchronisation of the party horoscope and the individual horoscope of a politician is more important. For example, Nirmala Sitharaman started shining well after she shifted to BJP as the BJP party horoscope and her horoscope synchronised escalating the political growth.





In some cases the horoscopes of few individuals are so powerful and they would be in influential posts even after shifting political parties like ministers EV Velu and KKSSR Ramachandran, explained Balaji Haasan.





In the case of AIADMK the party horoscope and the individual leaders’ horoscope has to synch and the best synchronisation will help them to attain the top position in the party, Haasan who has started astrology research work for the upcoming assembly polls in north India said.