Tamil Nadu to discuss reopening schools for remaining classes by September end

Chennai :

The meeting is expected to be held on Monday or Tuesday, official sources said, adding that schools could be reopened by the end of this month.





The meeting would be attended by all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and health experts, who would discuss the pros and cons of reopening schools for the rest of the students, sources added.





A senior official from the School Education Department said on condition of anonymity that the government was planning to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 by the end of September.





“However, the number of coronavirus cases has stagnated at around 1,500 new cases every day, which was not anticipated. Therefore, health experts have asked the officials from the Directorate of Elementary Education to adopt a cautious approach on reopening schools,” said the official.





The government was not in any hurry because of the risk to students’ safety, the official said. “The proposed meeting by the CEOs would take stock of the spread of the pandemic in their respective districts,” he said.





Another option under consideration is to reopen classes for students from classes 6-8, which would be decided after consulting officials from the Health Department. “It will also depend on the advice by District Collectors who are working with frontline workers in fighting the pandemic.”To minimise learning loss, study materials for bridge course for each class were developed incorporating the basic concepts based on learning outcomes for classes 2 to 8. Whether or not classes resume for these students, the study materials would be given to all students this academic year, the official said.





Though the bridge course materials were distributed to the children, teachers’ intervention also has to be ensured, the official pointed out. “Keeping this in mind, the continuation of video lessons for students from classes 2 to 8 on bridge course materials were prepared. They would be telecast through Kalvi TV, the State-run exclusive educational channel for students,” added the official.