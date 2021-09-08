TN 'Kalvi TV' educational channel seeks to replace e-lectures with a concept learning method to improve quality

Chennai :

At present the content videos in the educational channel give mere common explanations, that would stick on to the subjects. However, concept videos are used to promote, describe and explain technical aspects of the subjects that might not be in the textbooks so that students could understand more about the subject.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that the quality of programming content telecast on "Kalvi TV" will be enhanced shortly with the help of eminent subject experts.





Stating that at present, the "Kalvi TV" telecasting educational e-content for all subjects of Classes 2 to 11, he said the experts, who would be creating concept videos, will set a clear learning object, try to include storytelling, introduce images while teaching, mull to organizing frames with templates and minimizing cognitive load and distribution process.





Pointing out at present the channel has 18.8 million viewers, he said "all these arrangements to improve the teaching method in the educational channel would result in further gaining a large spectrum of responses from the students and other stakeholders".





The official said that to make e-classrooms inclusive, integrating sign language with the video content was another unique feature that would be initiated for students of Classes 9 and Classes 10.





"This would be done after the physical online assessment was done when schools were reopened to understand the learning levels of students", he said adding "the results were analyzed school wise, class-wise and subject-wise so that e-lecture content in 'Kalvi TV' would be further improved according to the plan".





The official also said as there was no assurance that schools might be opened for the whole academic year as experts predicting third wave of coronavirus, the School Education Department will take steps that for Class 12, the video lessons were uploaded on their laptops, which was given by the government free of cost, during physical classes as the schools were reopened.