Tamil Nadu health dept plans 10k camps to achieve 20L vaccinations per day

Chennai :

This is more than three times as that of the highest number of doses administered in Tamil Nadu in a day so far, 6,20,255 on Saturday.





These 10,000 camps would be organised in coordination between district Collectors and health officials in the coming days, said the Minister. Along with senior officials, he would visit the districts bordering Kerala, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar, and hold discussions on conducting the vaccination camps.





Subramanian added that all who come from Kerala, including those who come by two-wheelers or even by foot, would have to be screened at the border. They would be allowed entry only if they have taken both doses of the vaccine or produce RT-PCR test reports that certify them as COVID negative.





"We are maintaining strict vigil against COVID and all modes of transportation are being tracked. An inspection and thermal scanning facility, which delivers reports in just 13 minutes, has already been set up at the Chennai airport. The only way to prevent any outbreak is ensuring 100 per cent vaccination. So we will ensure maximum coverage in border districts,” he said.





The State currently has 34 lakh doses in stock and received 19.22 lakh Covishield doses on Sunday, the highest received on a single day. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the State Vaccine Store and oversaw stock dispatch to the districts.