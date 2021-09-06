Tamil Nadu sees surge in daily numbers at 1,592 COVID cases

Chennai :

The highest number of cases were reported in Coimbatore (229), while Chennai logged 165 on Sunday. Chengalpattu saw a slight spike and reported 127 cases, reporting about 28 more than the previous day, while 104 cases were reported in Erode.





As many as 18 deaths were reported, taking the total to 35,018.





In the past 24 hours, 1,61,583 people were tested and currently, there are 16,282 active cases in the State. An overall TPR of 1 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest positivity rate of 2.1 per cent in Coimbatore and 2 per cent in Thanjavur. Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.8 per cent.





A total of 25,71,378 people recovered from COVID-19 in the State after 1,607 more people were discharged from several hospitals.