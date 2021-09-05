COVID toll touches 35K mark in State

Chennai :

While the last 1,000 deaths were recorded in about 35 days, the highest number of 8,408 deaths have been recorded in Chennai, followed by 2,433 deaths in Chengalpattu. Of Saturday’s victims, the highest four deaths were reported from Coimbatore.





Meanwhile, 1,575 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 26,21,086. Of the several districts that reported a surge in the cases, Coimbatore had the highest number of 244 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The positivity rate in the district stood at 2.2 per cent, while the overall TPR stands at 1 per cent.





While Chennai recorded 167 positive cases, 109 cases were reported in Erode. Meanwhile, other districts had less than 100 cases of COVID-19.





As many as 1,610 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 25,69,771. Currently, there are 16,315 active cases in the State.