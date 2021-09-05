Tourism boost for Tamil Nadu, boating, wind sailing on Marina announced

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Tourism Department in the Assembly, Mathiventhan said that the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), along with the Royal Madras Yacht Club, would launch wind sailing, motor boat, jet boat and recreational boating facility on the Marina. The Minister also proposed the State’s first floating restaurant at the Muttukadu Boat House.





Steps would be taken to get the blue flag certification for beaches in the State, he said. Proposing 3D laser lighting to illuminate the 133 feet Tiruvalluvar statue after dusk, Mathiventhan announced that a master plan for tourism would be unveiled to develop 300 tourist hotspots in TN with world class facilities. He also announced that the government would develop the Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy to allot industry status to tourism, develop less known tourist destinations, increase contribution of stakeholders and develop amenities in tourist hotspots to increase footfall.





The announcements also included adventure sports and eco resorts at Kolli Hills to celebrate the 50th year of TTDC and infrastructure for paragliding, zip-lining, bungee slingshot, rock-climbing and nature walks would be created in Yelagiri. A new Tourism Destination Development Scheme was also announced for various tourism promotion activities including construction of observation decks at waterfalls. Ten adventure and eco campaign sites would be identified and developed to encourage youths who fancy adventure tourism and open camping. Helipad would be constructed in Madurai, Kodaikanal and Rameswaram to promote tourism.