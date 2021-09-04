DAILY CASES IN COIMBATORE GO UP BY 30 PER CENT IN THREE DAYS

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 1,568 new cases on Friday, including five imported from Kerala. Chennai added 162; Erode, 125; and Thanjavur, 108.





The overall positivity rate in the State stood at 1 per cent, while Coimbatore and Thanjavur have a TPR of 2 per cent. These districts have been seeing a surge in cases for the past few days. Currently, there are 16,370 active cases in the State.





Tamil Nadu notified 19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 34,980. The highest of four deaths were reported in Tiruvallur.





As many as 1,657 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,68,161.