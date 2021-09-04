Double Sept vax quota to 2 cr doses, Health Minister urges Union govt

Chennai :

“We have the capacity to administer at least two crore doses a month. So we have requested for two crore doses for September,” said Subramanian while speaking to the media in Delhi on Friday after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The delegation from the State he led also comprised Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Public Health Director Dr TS Selvavinayagam.





He added that the Union Minister has assured that the State and Union governments could together arrive at a solution on commencing vaccine production at HLL Vaccine Complex in Chengalpattu and Pasteur Institute in Coonoor.





“Tamil Nadu has administered more than three crore vaccine doses so far, while eight crore more doses are to be administered. If vaccine production startsat these two centres, the drive can be intensified,” said Minister Subramanian.





The nine districts that share border with Kerala, which is seeing a massive spike in cases, would be allocated extra vaccine doses to prevent any outbreak in those areas, said the Minister. “We are working to ensure 100 per cent vaccination in those districts,” he said.





Subramanian also discussed seat allocation for the new medical colleges in the State, construction of the AIIMS in Madurai, separate AIIMS facility in Coimbatore and NEET exemption.