Chennai students violate COVID norms on Day 1 in city college, 100 booked

Chennai :

Police said about 100 students reached Chennai Central from Tiruttani by train and boarded an MTC bus (route No 15). They later got down at Taylor’s Road signal and went on a procession led by a former student named Ramu (BBA) raising slogans ‘Hail TRT (Tiruttani) route’ and ‘hail Pachaiyappa’s College’ to enter the college and garlanded Pachaiyappa’s statue inside the campus.While it happened around 11.15 am, another set of 40 students followed suit a few minutes later raising slogans ‘Hail Avadi Route’ Hail Pachaiyappa’s College’ and garlanded the statue.





Around 12.45 pm, a group of 60 former and present students from Gummidipoondi and Parry’s Corner got down at Taylor’s Road signal and went on a procession led by final-year BSc Philosophy student Dharani, raising slogans hailing their bus route (Route No: 15).





Kilpauk police have registered three different cases against the students under Sections 143, 269 and 270 of the IPC Act.