Special vax camp for those with spinal cord injuries this weekend

Chennai :

Spinal cord injuries leave people completely paralysed or bed-bound and dependent on others. Thus, in line with Spinal Cord Injury Day that is observed globally every year on September 5, HAMSA Brain and Spine rehabilitation centre, a unit of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, is organising a free health camp and COVID vaccination.





During the pandemic, people with spinal cord injuries have not been able to access health care facilities for several reasons such as poor immune system, risk of infections and lack of availability of regular therapy and transportation facilities. The camp is being organised on Saturday and Sunday this week.





“These people were either reluctant to go to hospitals or had no means to travel. Patients with spinal cord injury have been significantly suffering from various complications, including pain, infection, bedsores, COVID related problems and other complications. Several patients and their families are also not vaccinated,” said Dr G Balamurali, head of department of spine surgery, Kauvery Hospital and Managing Director of HAMSA Rehab.





The camp is organised to offer care for the complications related to spinal cord injuries that will include consultation by a rehab doctor, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, psychologist, dietitian and nurses along with ultrasound of the kidney and blood tests. They will also have access to a wide range of therapies on their visit.