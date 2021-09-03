TN records 1,562 new cases, 20 deaths

Chennai :

Thanjavur reported the highest surge of 40 cases from the previous day and recorded 110 cases. Other districts that recorded a surge included Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Karur, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris, Perambalur, Salem, Sivaganga, Tirupattur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tirupur and Virudhunagar.





On Thursday, the highest of 215 cases were reported in Coimbatore, followed by 166 in Chennai and 132 in Erode. Meanwhile, 20 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including the highest of five in Coimbatore. The total death toll in the State stands at 34,961.





As many as 1,684 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 25,66,504. With 16,478 active cases in the State currently, the TPR stands at 1 per cent, the highest being 1.8 per cent Coimbatore. As many as 1,59,962 people were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.