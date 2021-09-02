Corporation Commissioner inspects waste processing facilities

Chennai :

According to a statement from the Corporation, Bedi visited the Kodungaiyur dump yard and inspected the construction of a new facility that can process 360 tonnes of construction waste every day. The project is being implemented under public-private partnership.





“He also inspected a plant in Kodungaiyur, which is processing garden waste. The plant is processing 40 tonnes of garden waste and coconut shells into manure as well as reusable materials. Also, there is an incinerator plant in the Kodungaiyur dump yard, which is functioning on a trial basis to process non-recyclable waste. The capacity of the plant is 50 tonnes and the ashes obtained after incineration is being used for making paver blocks,” the release added.





Later, the Commissioner also visited Chinna Sekadu in Madhavaram Zone where works are under way to set up a bio-CNG plant, pyrolysis plant and plastic processing unit.





The bio-CNG plant project that has a capacity of 100 tonnes per day is being implemented under public- private partnership. The plant will convert wet waste into cooking gas. The pyrolysis plant will process plastics, tyres and other non-recyclable items.