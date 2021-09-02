Polytechnics get syllabus suiting industries’ needs

Chennai :

The syllabus for first-year diploma programmes has already been revised in the last academic session.





“Syllabus revision committees, comprising a senior faculty member from polytechnic college, a professor from higher education institution and practising professionals (industry experts) in the respective field of engineering industries, were constituted for various diploma programmes. Based on the inputs of industry experts, these committees have revised the curriculum and syllabi for second and third year diploma programmes to enhance the employability of diploma holders,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).





“The syllabus for various streams, including civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics, and computer science and information technology would be modified,” he said.





In addition to revising syllabus, polytechnic lecturers would prepare e-learning video modules based on the new syllabus, he said. They would be prepared through the Educational Multi-Media Research Centre (EMMRC) of Anna University. “They will play a vital role in facilitating all the diploma students, especially those from rural areas, to learn their subjects anytime and anywhere,” he said.





“The e-learning modules was expected to be very useful for the students to continue their education without interruption during the pandemic. Also, preparing these resources will enable the faculty members to enhance the teaching-learning process,” pointed out the official.





He added that the revised curriculum, upgraded syllabi contents and e-learning modules would help the students to secure better employment and also fulfill the expectations of the industries.