VIT University to wait and watch, not reopening today

Vellore :

Talking to DT Next, he said, “We have asked all our students to get vaccinated as they are from various Indian states and abroad. We plan to reopen in phases giving preference to senior students and those who have to use the laboratories once they get vaccinated.” As a large number of students are also abroad and as international flights have been suspended due to the pandemic, reopening has been put off for now, sources said.





“We will wait and see the situation when Anna University and other colleges reopen and decide after gauging their experience,” Viswanathan added. Stating that reopening would take a minimum one month more, he said a decision would be based on how the pandemic is brought under control.





Meanwhile, Vellore civic officials provided last minute touches in ensuring that all schools and colleges were sanitised for Wednesday’s reopening.





Meanwhile, TNSTC sources revealed that they would be operating a total of 222 buses in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts and that school and college students would be allowed to travel to and from their educational institutions only if they were in uniform and carried their college IDs.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association state secretary Saravanan informed the press in Vellore that government should also consider reopening primary and middle schools as most of the 30 lakh students in 23,298 elementary schools and 7,260 middle schools would have forgotten how to write after being out of school for 18 months.