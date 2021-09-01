TN logs 1,512 new cases, Chennai overtakes Kovai

Chennai :

The daily cases came down in Coimbatore and Chennai, recorded 189 and 173 cases respectively. Erode had 141 new cases, and all other districts reported less than 100 cases.





An overall TPR of 1 per cent was reported in the State, with the of 2 per cent in Nagapattinam, followed by 1.9 per cent in Thanjavur. The TPR in Chennai stood at 0.8 per cent. A total of 1,50,437 people were tested in the State.





The number of active cases in the State stands at 16,850, with the highest of 2,028 in Coimbatore. So far, 25,63,101 people have recovered from COVID in the State after 1,725 more people were discharged from several hospitals. As many as 22 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total toll to 34,921