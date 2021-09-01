Mass vax drives at Kovai, Madurai, Tiruchy

Chennai :

The State now administering more than five lakh doses most of the days, including 5.78 lakh on Monday, he noted. Talking about shortage of Covaxin, Minister Subramanian said the Union government would supply 14.74 lakh doses in September.





As Kerala has been reporting more than 30,000 cases every day, the Health Department has intensified surveillance of people travelling to Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring State. They are screened at the border districts while entering Tamil Nadu. Travellers are allowed entry only after showing proof of having taking both doses of the vaccine, or RT-PCR result that certified them being negative for the infection.





However, the risk of infection from those coming from Karnataka was low, the Minister added.





Subramanian inaugurated a 75-bed dedicated ward for COVID patients at Ayanavaram ESI Hospital. Additional beds and medical equipment were dedicated to the hospital, and oxygen has been arranged, he said, noting that corporate companies have contributed more than Rs 500 crore CSR fund.