Gang of four men arrested in Sivaganga for duping businessman

Madurai :

Police sources said a patrolling team spotted two suspicious cars moving around Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Kundrakudi and found cash of Rs.4,99,90,500 inside ten textile shop bags in the vehicles, sources said.





Investigations revealed that Rajkumar, the biz man, who runs a jewelry shop in Salem, was cheated by a gang of six men of doubling money.





When the police inquired Rajkumar, the complainant, he initially said the money was carried to reach a deal with realtor in Karaikudi.





Later, the police came to know that the gang deceived the biz man and were in desperate need to snatch away the money stuffed in bags and hatched a plot to finish him off. But the timely intervention of police, foiled the gang’s murder bid.





After nabbing the gang of four, the seized amount was handed over to Income Tax staff for further investigation.





The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as Surya Kishore (51) of Chennai, Roshan Raj (29) of Karaikudi, Aravind (26), Karaikudi and Shanmuga Anand (46) of Coimbatore, sources said.