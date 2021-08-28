Madras HC refuses to intervene in a plea seeking to create awareness against astrology

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom a plea in this regard came, said “Matters of the present kind cannot be appropriately dealt with in court. Even science in such regard is not complete or absolute.”





Further, on dictating the order, Chief Justice Banerjee pointed out that science in respect of the creation of the universe is still in its nascent stage.





“Not much is yet known of dark matter, not to talk of dark energy and inflation. Though the knowledge in this field, ever since Einstein's theory of relativity, has increased considerably, there are several unanswered questions and there is no clue as to the reason for the formation of the universe despite space and time being seen on the same platform and the latest telescopes having taken virtual vision to probably the earliest millionth of the approximately 13.8-billion-year lifetime of the known universe,” he said.





However, the court made it clear it cannot issue any direction of the kind sought and some amount of independence has to be given to the individual to believe, imagine and ponder over the same.





“At the same time, the State in its parens patriae role may evolve a mechanism where citizens may be better informed and evil practices are given up,” the Chief Justice added.





The petitioner A K Hemraj sought to spread public awareness about the scientifically proven truth about astrology and its serious impacts especially from choosing a career to even finding a life partner.