CWMA has no jurisdiction to discuss Mekedatu issue: Duraimurugan

Chennai :

"CWMA is set to convene a meeting on Monday and Tuesday and is likely to discuss the Mekedatu issue. As the Mekedatu issue is pending in the Supreme Court CWMA does not have jurisdiction to discuss the Mekedatu issue. CWMA should not discuss and cannot discuss the Mekedatu issue which is sub judice", said Duraimurugan, in the assembly.





The issue of Karnataka government constructing Mekedatu dam across river Cauvery was taken up by leaders of all legislative parties as they quoted the reports in which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that Karnataka government will construct the dam defeating all odds.





Former Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam said that after DMK came to power Chief Minister M K Stalin constituted an all party meeting and the delegation met Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat to urge centre not to give permission to construct Mekedatu dam.





Panneerselvam also said that despite all the measures anti-constitutional comments are said by Karnataka leaders. An all-party meeting should be convened again to discuss the issue, urged Panneerselvam.





PMK President and MLA G K Mani said that the Karnataka government is adamant in constructing the Mekedatu dam and so a protest should be carried out against construction of the dam. If the dam is constructed Cauvery will not receive even a drop of water, added Mani.





Duraimurugan said that all parties in Tamil Nadu, cutting across party lines, should stand united in the Mekedatu issue and by standing together Tamil Nadu will win the Mekedatu issue. He quoted the words of Gajendrasingh Shekawat and said that the Union Minister has assured that Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by Karnataka on the Mekedatu issue will not be accepted as long as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry accept it.