Former TN BJP men held from hideout for sexual harassment on minor girl

Chennai :

While MKB Nagar police registered a case against him under six sections, BJP on August 4 announced that Parthasarathy was removed from the party.





While police had launched a hunt for Parthasarathy, he went into hiding and stayed at a friend's house in Andhra Pradesh.





A special team of Pulianthope police secured him on Wednesday night and brought him to Chennai on Thursday.





Parthasarathy had already been arrested in 2018 for misbehaving with a woman and Kodungaiyur police registered a fresh case since the same woman complained that he continues to harass her.





Parthasarathy who had been absconding since then, was later booked under Pocso Act since the woman's minor daughter lodged a complaint that he molested her.