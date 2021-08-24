Singara Chennai 2.0: Rs 500 crore to be allocated for infrastructure upgrade in 42 local bodies

Chennai :

A new urban employment scheme covering all corporations, 7 municipalities & 37 town panchayats would be implemented at a cost of Rs 100 crore this year.





Rs 300 is allotted this year for restoration of water bodies, parks and to improve sports facilities and school in all urban local bodies.





Tambaram, Pallavaram, Sembakkam, Pammal municipalities would be merged into one Corporation. Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi will be upgraded into individual corporations by merging developed local bodies adjoining them.





Boundaries of Trichy, Nagercoil, Thanjavur and Hosur corporations will also be extended.





Rs 200 crore will be allocated to restore 25 water bodies in Chennai, while Rs 120 crore will be allocated for the construction if new storm water drains in 144 roads in Chennai.





Rs 500 crore will be allocated for infrastructure upgrade in 42 local bodies, which will be added to Chennai corporation under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme. Rs 300 crore will be allocated to renovate footpaths in Chennai. Rs 460 crore to dest and restore 600 lakes in urban local bodies.