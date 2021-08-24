HC warns of staying 10.5 percent internal reservation for Vanniyars

Chennai :

A division bench comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice S. Kannammal before whom a batch of pleas came in this regard made it clear that the State’s move in going ahead with the reservation augurs for an interim stay until the cases are heard and decided.





Conceding to submissions by the petitioners that if the cases are kept pending without any relief it would become a fait accompli with the Government implementing the internal reservation, the bench observed “The court could pass an interim order that the implementation of the new law would be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions pending before the court.”





However, following a plea by the government counsel P. Muthukumar to grant a short adjournment to enable Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram oppose the plea for interim relief, the bench granted a day’s time to respond.





While the AIADMK passed the rule in the legislative assembly ahead of the assembly elections held this year, the newly elected DMK Government also has come in support of the law. It had informed the court through a counter affidavit that the charges raised were baseless and there was no political motive behind the enactment. It also claimed that there was no haste in passing the law as made out by the petitioners.





The State also refuted the contention that the law had been passed even before submission of a report by a Commission constituted for this purpose. It also claimed that internal reservation to Vanniakula Kshatriyas had not affected other communities and the law categorises other MBCs and denotified communities too, and provides 7% and 2.5% reservation for them.