24-hr COVID vaccination in government, district hospitals launched in TN

Chennai :

This event took place amidst Health Minister Ma Subramanian stating on Monday that around 4 lakhs people were waiting for the second dose of Covaxin as the state witnessed an acute shortage of the same.





Speaking of the 24-hour jab centres the minister affirmed that several health organisations including 36 medical college hospitals and government clinical facilities as well as eye and peripheral hospitals have commenced the 24-hour vaccination centres with an aim to fully vaccinate the state.





Ma Subramanian also said that so far 2.87 crore of doses have been given in Tamil Nadu along with the formation of as many as 17,940 oxygen concentrators.