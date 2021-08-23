26 injured in bus accident near Arcot town

Vellore :

The bus was nearing Keerambadi when in a bid to avoid an oncoming vehicle the driver swerved and lost control of the vehicle resulting in the bus capsizing on its side injuring 26 passengers.





Arcot police on receipt of information rushed to the spot and with the aid of 108 ambulances rushed 15 injured passengers to the Arcot government hospital while another 10 passengers were taken to the Wallajahpet district HQ hospital. One person was admitted to the Vellore government medical college hospital.





A case has been registered and police are searching for the bus crew who took to their heels after the accident. This was reportedly due to the fact that it was the conductor and not the driver who was at the wheel when the accident happened.