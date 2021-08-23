AIADMK destroyed Anna centenary library: Chief Minister MK Stalin

Chennai :

The issue of Anna centenary library was raised by Chengam MLA M P Giri when he said that the previous AIADMK government which has the name and photo of former Chief Minister Annadurai stopped Anna Malumalarchi scheme and destroyed Anna centenary library.





Former school education Minister K A Sengottaiyan refuted and said that the previous AIADMK government had allotted Rs 6 crore for Anna centenary library which was even appreciated by water resources Minister Duraimurugan.





Sengottaiyan also said that India's first television channel on education the 'Kalvi TV' was launched at Anna centenary library and steps were taken to provide coaching for civil services exams.





Stalin then replied that AIADMK destroyed the library by renting out the library for marriages and it was stopped only after the High Court order. "DMK will take steps to revive and restore the library", said Stalin.