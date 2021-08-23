Amendments made in TN Engineering admissions for students with same marks

Chennai :

As of Sunday, the number of candidates, who have registered for engineering admission, has already reached 1,65,656 and it is expected to touch 1.7 lakh as the last date for online registration was fixed on August 24.





Last year the number of students, who have enrolled for engineering admission was just 1.15 lakh only. As this year, more students were expected to have similar marks, the Higher Education Department has come out with a formula for how to admit those candidates.





Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan said in cases where more than one student has secured the same marks in the common merit list, which will be released on September 4, the inter-se-merit among the candidate would be determined by taking into account of percentage of marks in a different subject, which would in order-wise.





According to him, the list of candidates, who have got the same total marks, the rank list will be prepared firstly by taking into account of percentage secured in Mathematics.





Even if the candidates got the same aggregate and same marks in the Mathematics, percentage of marks secured by the students in Physics will be considered.





The third one would be the percentage scored an optional subject, which was selected by the students. Further, the percentage of total marks in the qualifying exams (mid-term test or revision exams) will be considered as the fourth option and the fifth choice is to take the total percentage of marks secured in the Class X examination.





The sixth option would be calculated as per the birth date of the candidates. A senior official from the Higher Education Department also added that this year the cut-off marks will also be increased compared to the previous year.





Pointing out that last year the cut-off marks for Computer Science, which is still favourite course among the students, was 198.25 for OC in Anna University, he said this year more applications have been received for that course.





"Last year the cut-off marks were calculated by taking Class XII marks in subjects such as Maths 100% marks, Physics 50% Marks and Chemistry 50% marks, which makes a total 200 Marks", he added.