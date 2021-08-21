Corporation resumes action against banned plastic, to track manufacturers

Chennai :

On Saturday morning, Manish Narnaware, deputy commissioner (health) of Chennai Corporation conducted an inspection in Shenoy Nagar, along with the other officials. During the inspection, some shops were found to be using plastic carry bags that are banned in the state.





"The banned plastic items were seized and shop owners were finalised. Also, there is no details pertaining to the address of the manufacturer on the packs. Measures have been take to track the manufacturer," an official said.





The state government banned one-time use plastic items in Tamil Nadu from January 2019 and the Chennai Corporation was conducting searches across the city to seize the banned items. However the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered the actions against banned plastic as sale and use of plastic became ramphant again.





Meanwhile, the civic body imposed a penalty of Rs. 25,000 against a private airline a few days ago for using banned plastic items. The airlines was providing face sheild, masks and sanitizers to passengers wrapped in banned plastic.