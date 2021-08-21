Stalin orders probe against TNSCB officials, contractors

Chennai :

The complaint which was filed to the Chief Minister and other concerned officials on Friday has alleged that the TNSCB had constructed poor quality apartments at KP Park facility in Pulianthope.

The whistleblower organisation was also instrumental in the recent high profile raids conducted at the premises of former minister and AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) wing of the state police.

Arappor Iyyakam in its petition to the Chief Minister has said that around 100 families, who live in A, B ,C, and D blocks of the apartment complex, are facing the brunt of the poor quality construction.

The NGO also said that the poor quality may lead to the crumbling of the building, thus endangering the safety of the residents.

It raised several issues pertaining to the construction including non-functioning of lifts, lack of availability of water for drinking purposes.

The NGO mentioned in the complaint that the nine-storey building without lifts is creating major problems for the residents.

It also claimed that the residents were told to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for the installation of lifts and water facility.

Arappor Iyakkam complained that the poor residents who are mostly daily wage workers and with the pandemic making most of them jobless, payment of such a huge sum were not at all possible.

The organization in its complaint said that there was no transparency regarding the tender and conditions given by the TNSCB for construction of these apartments.

The name of the contractor, the financial bid statement, and the certification given for the building was not available in public domain, it added.

Sources in the Chief Minister's office told IANS that a probe has already been initiated following the complaint by the NGO.