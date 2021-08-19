S’pore firm buys 1mn sft in Chennai Free Trade Warehousing Zone

Chennai :

The zone, approved as a multi-sector special economic zone, would provide warehousing and industrial facilities to global operators and manufacturers. Some of the current customers include DHL, DB Schenker, Kerry Indev, TVS Supply Chain and Seaways Supply Chain, among others, a press statement from Xander said here.





A spokesperson of the Singapore company said the expansion was fuelled by tenant performance and enhanced demand from existing and new occupiers. New facilities were expected to be ready for occupation from the fourth quarter of 2021. “The new facilities will provide further thrust to the logistics and manufacturing sectors in the region and act as a catalyst for more rapid economic development in Tamil Nadu”, the spokesperson said. “We are leveraging our expertise and knowledge to design best-in-class industrial and logistics infrastructure...”, he added.





The Free Trade Warehousing Zone is located on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor with connectivity to Chennai and to the nearby Ennore and Kamarajar ports which together account for 20 per cent of container traffic.





The facility is also near industrial places like Oragadam, Maraimalai Nagar, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, the press statement said.