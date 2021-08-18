DGM Of A Public Sector Firm Held For Rs 3.20 Cr Fraud

Chennai :

The arrested K V N Rajan of Ambattur, DGM for ITI Ltd (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), allegedly approached ICMC Pvt Ltd, a fertiliser company in Ambattur Industrial Estate, claiming that they have bagged the order to procure face masks and Nitrile gloves to meet the demand at the government hospitals to fight Covid 19.





Rajan reportedly told the proprietor Kannan that ITI Ltd as a government entity did not have the provision to invest money in advance requested Kannan to make the investment and it promised that it would yield huge profits.





Believing him, the company sent Rs 3.20 crores to three different companies but did not get the masks or gloves as told.





Since Kannan could not get his money back, a complaint was lodged at the Central Crime Branch at the city police commissionerate in February this year and the entrustment document fraud wing registered a case.





Since investigation revealed that Rajan fraudulently made the victim pay the sum to companies and received commissions, he was arrested and remanded on Tuesday.