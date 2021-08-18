What is the significance of Onapookkalam ?

Chennai :

Textile designer Rema Kumar talks about the significance of putting pookkalam (flower carpet) during the Onam festival. “Pookkalam consists of two words, poov meaning flower and kalam means colour sketches on the ground and it begins on atham day, so it is called athapookkalam or athapoo. Since it involves gathering the flowers, deciding the colour combinations, choosing the flowers, petals, leaves for the different formations, working together as a team for the next ten days is something that brings forth so much joy,” says Rema Kumar.





According to the tradition, each of the rounds is made to honour Lord Shiva and his consort Parvathi, their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya, Lord Brahma (the creator of the Universe) and the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu and King Mahabali. “Therefore, the symbolic meaning of the pookkalam is profound. Hence, it is not just a decorative pattern but a symbol of divinity. The base of the floral carpet is usually made from wet mud and cowdung. Thrikkaakara appan symbolising Vamana avatar is also placed along with the athapookalam by some people. It is believed that the unique pyramid shape of Thrikkakara Appan — the four faces — represents the four stages in the life of a man. They also represent the three steps of land asked by Vamana to King Mahabali,” she explains.





The athapookkalams follow some rules about the flowers used on the first few days in some parts of Kerala; simple and light colours are preferred like white thumbapoovu. From the third day, red colour is added. And day by day by the 10th day of the festival, more and more flowers and circles are added. “Earlier, people used to make efforts to collect flowers for designing a pookkalam. Children used to get up early in the morning and gather flowers from their homes and neighborhood. These days, with people living in apartment complexes with manicured gardens that do not allow plucking of flowers they have the option of buying them from the market. However, the common flowers thumbapoo, tulasi, chethipoo, chemparathipoo, sankhupushpam, jamanthi, mandaram, aripoo, Hanuman kireedam, arali, vadamulla, kolambipoo, and the roses lend a traditional old-world charm to the pookkalams.” Every Onam, athapookalams takes Rema back to her childhood days in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in a world so different from the one now. “Having married into a North Indian family, an artist husband who loves festivals and all the festivities attached to them, a daughter whose only familiarity with my roots is the annual vacation back home, this festival brings home a part of my heritage, giving both of them an insight into my upbringing and the culture I belong to. And the ten days of flower therapy that indulges my creative self makes it addictive. We use a lot of leaves as we feel guilty about plucking flowers from our colony parks thus often making them look very different from the usual traditional arrangements,” she tells us.