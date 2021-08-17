EPS urges state to prevent mealybug attack in cassava plant

Chennai :

"Cassava plant is cultivated widely in more than 10,000 acres in 10 districts such Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and so on and recently the mealy bug attack has increased in the cassava plant resulting in damage to plants and decrease in productivity. More than 470 factories on cassava plant are functioning and 1 lakh employees are dependent on it and state government should provide compensation for the farmers", said Palaniswami, in the assembly debate. Palaniswami moved a calling attention motion on pest attack in cassava plants but as he did not submit in advance to the assembly he was initially denied permission to speak in the assembly but as Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam was ready to answer him he was permitted by Speaker M Appavu.





Continuing his address, Palaniswami said that in the previous government headed by AIADMK the state government allotted Rs 50 lakh in 2020 and prevent attack in early stages. The state government should also take steps to prevent its early attack and should save livelihood of farmers, urged Palaniswami.





Panneerselvam replied that the state is ready to handle he mealybug attack and said that if the previous government has taken proper steps in 2020 mealybug attack would have been prevented this year. Explaining the mealybug attack, Minister said that during the pest attack the cassava plant will loose the leaves and will gradually die.





Minister also said that the agriculture department officials were instructed to visit the area of infected plants and to remove them. The farmers were also given detailed guidelines to prevent pest attack such as usage of prescribed pesticides and fertilizers and steps to be taken after mealybug infected the cassava plant.