SIPCOT parks to effluent plants: Textile sector deems it fine dressing

Coimbatore :

“Setting up of new Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) with latest technologies at Erode and Namakkal will go a long way for the growth of the textile industry in Tamil Nadu,” said Raja M Shanmugham, president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA). Pointing out that constituting a separate department for textiles will help focus more on the growth of textiles and garment sectors, the exporters’ association welcomed the announcement of the construction of labour quarters in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places and hoped Tirupur also gets such a facility.





“Setting up of SIPCOT parks at Rs 1,500 crore with plug and play facility is a long-time demand of the Tirupur knitwear sector, which will help to attract investments,” he added. Announcements on skill development centre at ITI, single-window clearance, constituting new metropolitan development committee in four cities, including Tirupur, proposed Tidal Park and decision to improve necessary infrastructure for the promotion of technical textiles were considered as other welcome features in the budget.





Meanwhile, the Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) hailed the announcement of establishing textile parks and SIPCOT facilities that would attract huge investments across the value chain of the industry.