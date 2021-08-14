200 waterbodies to be renovated at Rs 111 cr

Chennai :

Under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSSY), Rs 111.24 crore was allotted to renovate 200 lakes. From 2021-22, 50 minor irrigation ponds would be graded for water quality, he added.





The government would ensure that the State is fully prepared to build a resilient Tamil Nadu to face any disaster. A comprehensive approach would be adopted to map all hazards and risks and to undertake mitigation efforts to minimise impact. Already 4,133 flood-prone locations have been identified and mitigation works for the flood-prone areas, including timely desilting, building drainage structures, construction of retaining, walls would be expedited, he said.





The storage capacity of major reservoirs such as the Mettur dam, Amaravadhi dam, Vaigai dam and Pechiparai reservoir would be increased. In the next 10 years, around 1,000 check dams and shutter dams would be constructed. The department would urge the Union government regarding interlinking Godavari and Cauvery rivers.





The WRD tasks would be modernised, like monitoring the work using drones, GPS and Geographic Information System (GIS). Assistance from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), etc. would be obtained to take up works.