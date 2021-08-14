COVID crisis in mind, Fin Min allots Rs 18,933 cr for Health department

Chennai :

Talking about the challenges faced by the department due to COVID-19, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said Rs 509.56 crore was received as contribution to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and Rs 241.40 crore has so far been utilised for medicines, medical equipment and payment of assistance to children who lost one or both parents to COVID.





Against the capacity to vaccinate 8 lakh persons a day, the State was receiving 2.4 lakh doses on an average, he said, adding that additional healthcare infrastructure has been created across the State and paediatric facilities were being strengthened in order to handle the third wave.





Infant mortality rate in the State stood at 15 per 1,000 live births, while maternal mortality ratio was 60 per lakh live births in 2018, he said, adding that Rs 959.20 crore was provided for the scheme. Buildings and additional facilities would be set up at 21 government institutions in 17 cities, and medical equipment worth Rs 741.91 crore would be procured. The Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reform Project was being implemented at a cost of Rs 116.46 crore to improve the quality of care, strengthen the management of non-communicable diseases and injuries, and reduce inequities in reproductive and child health, he said.





For Makklai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, an outlay of Rs 257.16 crore has been allocated. The number of 108 ambulances operated would be expanded to 1,303 vehicles.





The coverage of medical services under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme been expanded during the pandemic to ensure that the facilities are given in private institutions. The budget earmarked an initial allocation of Rs 2 crore for Tamil Nadu Siddha University. This university would be set up to ensure that Siddha occupied its due place alongside other indigenous systems of medicine, he said.