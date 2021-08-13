Septage in rivers: Metro Water to monitor, penalise lorry drivers

Chennai :

According to a Metrowater official, a discussion with the government is underway and the new norms would come into effect soon after the norms and guidelines are finalised.





“Stricter guidelines are necessary to control tanker lorries as lorry drivers discharge septage collected from the houses into city rivers. As the illegal decanting is carried out at night hours, lorry drivers go scot-free. The new guidelines will track, regulate and monitor the private sewage lorries in the city,” the official said.





Without disclosing the new norms that are on anvil elaborately, the official hinted that the new comprehensive regulation would pave way for stricter legal action against the perpetrators.





“Penalty will be imposed against the lorry owners and drivers if they found discharging septage into rivers. Presently, tanker lorries are being seized with the help of the transport department. After the new regulations come into effect, Metro Water can take action directly,” he explained.





When asked whether the new regulations punish the house owners, who book sewer lorries, the official clarified that regulations would punish the lorry owners and drivers only. “House owners pay the charges that should be paid to Metro Water to decant sewage at treatment plants. Some lorry owners collect money from them and illegally discharge it into rivers to earn more as well as to save fuel expenses.” In addition to the existing sewage treatment plants where tanker lorries can decant sewage, the Metro Water is creating a decanting facility at a sewage treatment plant in Sholinganallur.





It may be noted that residents along Old Mahabalipuram Road are completely depending on tanker lorries to dispose of septic tank waste as there is no underground sewage facility.





Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has earmarked 15 spots (one spot each in 15 zones) where the dumping of construction waste is allowed. A warning has been issued against dumping the waste in other places including water bodies.