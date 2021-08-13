Tamil Nadu sees 1,942 new cases and 33 deaths

Chennai :

After the recent cluster in Chennai and spike in the cases on Wednesday, a slight decline was seen on Thursday in the city. Chennai reported 217 new cases, while Coimbatore had 249. As many as 183 cases were reported in Erode and 119 in Chengalpattu.





The overall TPR in the State stood at 1.2 per cent, while the highest positivity rate also saw a decline at 2 per cent in Ariyalur and Thanjavur.





The number of deaths due saw a slight spike at 33. Coimbatore recorded six deaths, followed by five in Salem and four in Tirupur. The total number of deaths in the State stands at 34,428.





A total of 1,892 more people were discharged, taking the total to 25,28,209. Currently, there are 20,399 active cases in TN.