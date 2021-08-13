Aavin sales up by 1.65 lakh litres, Minister to weed out anomalies

Chennai :

Briefing reporters about the proposed export of Aavin products to foreign countries, Nasar said the sale of Aavin milk has increased by 1.65 lakh litres in three months after the government reduced price. Adding that the government has planned to export Aavin products to eight countries, he said the government would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard. Also, Aavin has planned to sell Aavin by-products in neighbouring Andhra and Telangana.





Alleging that about Rs 88 crore was spent on publicity after his predecessor Rajenthra Bhalaji returned from his US trip, the Dairy Minister claimed that irregularities were identified in other areas as well.





Claiming large scale corruption in 22 of the 23 Milk Cooperative Societies, the Minister said that documents were being collected in relation to corruption in eight societies to begin with. Nasar also assured to initiate departmental action against the societies which indulged in such irregularities.