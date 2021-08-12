Active cases cross 2K, tally touches 243 in Chennai

Chennai :

According to Greater Chennai Corporation data, the city had 2,048 and 2,005 active cases in the morning and evening respectively. The active cases also crossed 100 in nine zones and 200 in two zones. Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam have the highest number of active cases with 220 each.





The city had recorded more than 2,000 active cases as on July 4. Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet and Sholinganallur have less than 100 active cases with Manali having only 16. As many as 8,342 people died of COVID on Wednesday morning. Of the zones, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam reported more than 900 fatalities with 964, 956 and 934 deaths respectively.





On the other hand, the vaccination drive in the city has been intensified as 16,273 received their vaccines on Tuesday. Of the total inoculated, 12,136 received their first dose and 4,137 received their second dose. In total 33,77,193 doses, including both doses, were administered in the city. Of the 16,273 doses given, 10,219 were given to those who are between 18 and 44 years of age.