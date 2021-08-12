TN has enough stock of O2 to tackle 3rd wave: Ma Su

Chennai :

Speaking to the media, after inaugurating a 6KL liquid medical oxygen plant at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam College and Hospital (GMKCH) in Salem, the Minister said only 230 MT of oxygen was being generated per day when the DMK assumed power on May 7.





“When the second wave was at its peak during the second week of May, the oxygen requirement increased to 500 MT. Now, the State has 1,000 MT of oxygen in stock to tackle if a third wave arrives,” he said.





Further, to improve oxygen storage facilities, Subramanian said storage tankers were being set up by the Union government in 70 hospitals across the State and of them, already 20 tankers are being used.





“As there was a shortage in medical oxygen during the second wave, all 1,462 beds in GMKCH were provided with oxygen supply. Another 1,000 beds with oxygen supply are in place on the Salem Steel Plant premises,” he said.





Stating that medical infrastructure is being improved across the State, the Minister asked the public to not fear as a third wave has not come in Tamil Nadu so far.





“Restrictions have been imposed in certain areas as a precautionary measure. Passengers from Kerala are thoroughly screened. Only those with RT-PCR report or who have taken both the doses of the vaccine are allowed to enter the State,” he said.





The Minister said there has been no shortage of vaccine since August. “In July, the Union government allotted 72 lakh doses for the State. As a token of appreciation for utilising this entire stock, the union government gave additional 19 lakh vaccines. Also, the Union government has announced the delivery of 79 lakh doses for the month of August. So far 2.53 crore doses have been administered,” he added.