Thanjavur Corpn, Ooty municipality best in state

The award, which was recommended by the Municipal Administration Department, would carry a cash price of Rs 25 lakh.





According to Thanjavur corporation officials, the civic body had handled the COVID 19 prevention works remarkably for the past one year. Similarly, the execution of Smart City programme was also done well through which the drinking water augmentation programme, sewage discharge, expansion of Under Ground Drainage System, renovation of ancient tanks and proper solid waste management had fetched the first prize for the corporation, they added.





The state government has also adjudged Udhagamandalam as the best Municipality in the state followed by Tiruchengode in the second place and Chinnamanur in the third place.





The three municipalities will receive cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.





The state has also picked top three town panchayats and they will also be awarded on Independence Day. Kallakudi in Tiruchy district, Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district and Kottaiyur in Sivaganga district are the three town panchayats selected by the state government and they will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.





Traders’ protest





Meanwhile, traders from Thanjavur staged a road block on Wednesday condemning the fresh auction for shops owned by the civic body.





According to the sources, the renovation of the shops at Old Bus stand and Tiruvaiyaru bus stand owned by the civic body under the smart city programme have almost been completed. Following this, the civic body called for an open tender for as many as 93 shops, including 54 in the Thanjavur old bus stand.





On Wednesday, a group of traders running shops in the old bus stand came to the Corporation shouted slogans against Commissioner Saravana Kumar and demanded allocate shops to traders who were already running them at the old bus stand after cancelling the auction.





In view of the protest, the commissioner postponed the auction to Thursday for 54 shops and the remaining to August 16.