DVAC continues raids against Velumani for 2nd day

Chennai :

On Wednesday, the raids were carried out two premises belonging to KCP Engineering and VSI Sands in Coimbatore. On Tuesday searches were done at as many as 60 premises across the state.





A senior DVAC official noted that the operation was very fruitful and the sleuths had gathered number of incriminating documents despite the fact that AIADMK and Velumani were expecting a corruption case against the former minister and raids.





Meanwhile, Triplicane police booked as many as 10 AIADMK functionaries, including Aadhi Rajaram for gathering at MLAs Hostel and causing disturbance to the DVAC sleuths who had entered the premises to inquire former AIADMK minister Velumani on Tuesday.





DVAC officials who visited his residence at Foreshore Estate learnt that Velumani was in the MLA hostel in Triplicane. They rushed to the hostel to interrogate him. However, upon hearing the news, Aadhi Rajaram and a few other AIADMK functionaries gathered at the hostel entrance and tried to enter the premises. When stopped by police personnel, they raised slogans.





Triplicane police booked the protesters under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) of IPC and Epidemics Act.





10 MLAs booked





Ten AIADMK MLA’s and three former MLA’s were booked by the police in Coimbatore for gathering in protest in front of the house of former Minister Velumani against raids by DVAC.





Hundreds of AIADMK workers staged a protest in front of the ex-minister’s residence this morning by shouting slogans against the state government.





The Kuniamuthur police booked around 200 persons, including MLAs Amman K Arjunan, AK Selvaraj, PRG Arun Kumar, S Damodaran, Pollachi V Jayaraman, C Mahendran, Amul Kandasamy, KR Jayaram, MSM Anandan and VP Kandasamy, ex-MLAs OK Chinnaraj, Ettimadai A Shanmugam and V Kasthuri Vasu under IPC section 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (for punishment for wrongful restraint).





In another case, seven AIADMK cadres were booked on similar offences.





Raids on at KCP office





Meanwhile raids continued for the second consecutive day in the office of KCP Engineers Private Ltd in the Peelamedu area on Wednesday. It’s managing director K Chandraprakash, who is a close aide of Velumani, is still in hospital.





Condemning the DVAC raid, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan termed the searches as executed by the DMK with political vendetta.