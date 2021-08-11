TNPL 2021: Vivek’s power hitting takes Dindigul Dragons to Qualifier 2

Chennai :

Dindigul Dragons skipper Hari Nishanth played the captains knock by bringing the team back into the game when they were reeling after losing three wickets in quick succession. He stitched a wonderful partnership with R Vivek, who played a defining knock hitting big sixes. Not minding the building pressure, Hari Nishanth and Vivek took the game away from the Kovai Kings steadily with every one of their six. They each have a fifty against their name apart from the pleasing sixes.





In their innings, Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharshan played a brilliant knock to steady the ship when they had lost four wickets swiftly. Kovai Kings captain Shahrukh Khan’s quick but impressive cameo in addition to Abhishek Tanwar’s contribution pushed their score to a competitive 143/6.





Dindigul Dragons will next play against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Qualifier 2 while the stunned Lyca Kovai Kings end their campaign here.





Brief scores:





Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth 59(44), R Vivek 52(26); Gurjapneet Singh 3(22)





Lyca Kovai Kings: Sai Sudharshan 57(40), Shahrukh Khan 28(22); V Yudheeswaran 2(22), Mukilesh 1(24)