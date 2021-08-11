6 items DVAC sleuths seized from ex-AIADMK Minister Velumani's property

Chennai :

In a major operation, sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption had on Tuesday conducted searches at 60 premises in Chennai, Kancheepuram-Coimbatore on Tuesday in connection with a case of graft registered against former Local Administration Minister SP Velumani of the AIADMK.





Houses of Velumani and his brother Anbarasan in Chennai and Coimbatore were also under DVAC scanner. Here are the items officials seized during the raids:





1. Rs 13 lakh cash

2. Documents related to land registrations

3. Transaction documents of business firms

4. Fixed deposit details to the tune of Rs 2 crore

5. Official records of Corporation

6. Electronic hard discs and other incriminating documents





Velumani, who is an MLA now, was questioned at the MLA quarters by a team of DVAC officials, sources said. Of the 60 places, 42 premises were in Coimbatore, 16 in Chennai, one each in Kancheepuram - Dindigul.





This is the second case that the DVAC has taken up against former AIADMK ministers. The DVAC had carried out raids at premises belonging to former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar two weeks ago after the agency registered a case against him, his wife and brother.