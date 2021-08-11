Stalin meets Premji virtually, discusses setting up varsity in TN

Chennai :

“The Chief Minister held a virtual discussion with Azim Premji on skilling Tamil Nadu’s youth with technical and vocational competence to prepare a future workforce. They discussed setting up a training institute and university on the lines of Azim Premji University in Karnataka to provide training and technical education for the youth here,” said an official from Industries Department on condition of anonymity.





Stalin urged the Wipro chairman to come forward to invest in the State, and assured that the government would provide all necessary support to the company in this regard. The official pointed out that Wipro is one of the leading software firms that employs more than 22,000 persons at various offices across the State.





Earlier, vice president of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank vice president DJ Pandian met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and discussed extending credit to the State for future investments.