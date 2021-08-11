New cases in Chennai cross 200-mark again

Chennai :

The cases in Chennai crossed the 200-mark once again, while 224 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 169 in Erode and 105 in Chengalpattu.





Other districts reported less than 100 cases in the past 24 hours — Thanjavur, 97; Salem, 92; Tiruvallur, 79; Cuddalore, 73; Tirupur, 71; Tiruchy, 68; andTiruvannamalai 50.





A total of 1,930 people have recovered from the virus so far, taking the total to 25,24,400. Currently, there are 20,363 active cases in the State and the test positivity rate is at 1.2 per cent.





The highest TPR of 2.5 per cent was reported in Thanjavur and Ariyalur, while Chennai’s TPR came down to 1.7 per cent.





As many as 27 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 7 of people with no comorbidities. The death toll in the State stands at 34,367. A total of 1,50,225 more people were tested in the past 24 hours.