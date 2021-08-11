AIADMK MLAs, cadre protest against raids at Velumani’s house

Coimbatore :

The cadre, led by AIADMK MLAs from Coimbatore district raised slogans against the DMK government for carrying out the raids. They stayed put for most part of the day, while the raids stretched beyond evening and the cadre were served with breakfast and lunch at the protest site itself.





Pollachi MLA and former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly V Jayaraman, MLAs PRG Arun Kumar (Kavundampalayam), TK Amulkandasami (Valparai), KR Jayaram (Singanallur), VP Kandasamy (Sulur), S Damodaran (Kinathukadavu), AK Selvaraj (Mettupalayam) and Amman K Arjunan (Coimbatore North) were among those found camping in front of the house.





As the crowd of protesters swelled, more than 500 police were deployed at the house of Velumani as a precaution to prevent any untoward incidents. More cops were also brought from neighbouring districts anticipating further escalation of tension.





Apart from his house, the raids were also executed by multiple teams of DVAC in around 35 locations across Coimbatore district.





Speaking to reporters, Pollachi Jayaraman said that such politically motivated raids will only help the AIADMK to emerge stronger in Coimbatore district.





“These politically motivated raids were a desperate attempt by the state to ruin the chances of AIADMK in the local body polls. But, the AIADMK will emerge stronger whereas the DMK will face setback due to such raids,” he said.





Meanwhile, Velumani’s close aide and MD of KCP Engineers Private Ltd K Chandraprakash was rushed to hospital after he developed chest pain, while the raids were on at his house.