Male sloth bear trapped in Nilgiris farm fence electrocuted, farmer booked

Chennai :

The bear, aged around eight years, was found dead trapped in the fence of a farm belonging to C Ramasamy, 86, at Vazhaithottam area in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).





The incident came to light after Ramasamy noticed the dead bear and informed the Forest Department. A team led by Deputy Director of MTR, Masinagudi LCS Srikanth reached the spot and a post mortem was performed on the carcass of the animal. It was then buried nearby. Srikanth said that the farmer had used an energiser to power the fence. “This is generally a permitted method as it gives a mild shock to any animal that comes into contact. Just after the first shock, the animal usually gets scared and goes away. However, in this case, the animal got stuck in the fence and struggled hard to relieve itself resulting in its death,” he added. The Forest Department had booked Ramasamy under Wildlife Protection Act and further inquiries are on.





Jumbo dies of anthrax





Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a female elephant is suspected to have died of anthrax near Thengumarahada on Tuesday. “Physical evidences reveal that the animal had died of anthrax. Arrangements are being made for disposal of the carcass by following the standard operating procedures,” said an official.