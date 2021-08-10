Ruby Trichy Warriors enter finals for first time after defeating Chepauk Super Gillies by 5 wickets

Chennai :

Trichy Warriors had a steady score from the beginning even though they lost three wickets in quick succession. Adithya Ganesh, who took the Warriors into the finals, stitched together a brilliant partnership with Nidhish Rajagopal as they scored fifty each. This was followed by Nidhish’s wicket and few tidy overs by the Super Gillies. However, Adithya brought the Warriors back in the game with his fantastic six and continued to steer the team to victory.





The defending Champions’ bowling attack in the initial were favorable to the Warriors but turned around in the middle overs and fought until the very end by picking two important wickets in the death overs. Nonetheless, Trichy Warriors were the better team as they took the game away.





Brief Scores:





Ruby Trichy Warriors: Adithya Ganesh 66(45), Nidhish Rajagopal 55(45); Saravana Kumar 2(32), Rahil Shah 0(31) Chepauk Super Gillies: S Radhakrishnan 82(54), Sathish 29(22); R Sathis 1(19), M Siddharth 2(23)